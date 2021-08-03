Access Financial Services Inc. Has $261,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $402.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $406.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

