Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in July

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 273,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26. Russel Metals has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $29.05.

RUSMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

