Analysts Set Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) PT at $154.83

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $343,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,320,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 214,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $147.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.01. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

