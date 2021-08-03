Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the June 30th total of 42,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE AVAN opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Avanti Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter worth $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 53.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter worth $171,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 43.1% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 114,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 34,486 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

