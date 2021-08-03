Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Short Interest Update

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 362,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 233.89 and a beta of 0.87. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. Research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other Grid Dynamics news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 207,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,131,630 shares of company stock worth $77,360,689. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 81,485 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after purchasing an additional 269,529 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 907,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 126,205 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $11,879,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,469,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

