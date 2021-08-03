Ceridian HCM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 771 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 914% compared to the average daily volume of 76 call options.

CDAY stock opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $111.93. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $1,041,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,125,000 after buying an additional 95,020 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC cut Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.21.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

