MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $2,050.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.86% from the company’s current price.

MELI has been the topic of several other reports. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,870.26.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,578.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,484.65. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $959.87 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,092.26 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

