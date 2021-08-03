Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LIN. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, boosted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

LIN stock opened at $300.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.16. Linde has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $310.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $156.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

