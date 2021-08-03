Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.57.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

