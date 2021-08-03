Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.42.

In other news, CEO Caroline Beasley purchased 20,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $51,236.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,390.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have bought 36,631 shares of company stock worth $93,459. Corporate insiders own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

