Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.
Shares of BBGI stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.42.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
