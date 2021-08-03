Brokerages Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Price Target at $80.13

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.13.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.
Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $79.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.56. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311,763 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
