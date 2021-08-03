Brokerages Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Price Target at $80.13

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $79.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.56. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311,763 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

