Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). Veritone reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%.

VERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89. Veritone has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Veritone by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Veritone by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Veritone by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Veritone by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Read More: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.