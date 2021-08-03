TimkenSteel (TMST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.90 million. On average, analysts expect TimkenSteel to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TMST opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $588.62 million, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.12.

TMST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TimkenSteel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

In related news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

