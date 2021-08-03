Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PGRE stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.61.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

