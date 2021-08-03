Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Short Interest Down 13.1% in July

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,450,634,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,331.48 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,461.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 57.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

