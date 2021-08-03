Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $36,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,426,000 after buying an additional 178,370 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,010,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,145,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,532,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after buying an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

NYSE LAD opened at $374.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.76.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.42.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.