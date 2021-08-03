Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,250 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.52.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.