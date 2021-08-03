Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,000 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $111.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,780 shares of company stock worth $13,923,800. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

