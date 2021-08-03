Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3351 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Relx has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Relx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.