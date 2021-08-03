Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $1.80 Million in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Cactus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after buying an additional 731,913 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 192,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Cactus by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,300,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cactus by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,605,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. Analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

