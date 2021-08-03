Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

APH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday. upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

NYSE APH opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $4,080,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,000 shares of company stock worth $23,819,280 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after buying an additional 202,342 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after buying an additional 65,369 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $5,143,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,251,000 after buying an additional 502,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

