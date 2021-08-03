B. Riley Boosts Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $22.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.26.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ICPT stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The company has a market cap of $576.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.76.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. Research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 24,287 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.