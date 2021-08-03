Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy to Buy

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
GXE stock opened at C$0.71 on Friday. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$183.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64.
Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gear Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
About Gear Energy
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
