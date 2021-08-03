Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy to Buy

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

GXE stock opened at C$0.71 on Friday. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$183.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gear Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Gear Energy news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$92,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,537,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,199,094. Insiders sold a total of 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,865 over the last quarter.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.