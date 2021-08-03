6 Meridian Invests $217,000 in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 92.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 246.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 139,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CASH stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $54.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

CASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.