ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IPA stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

