ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IPA stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.