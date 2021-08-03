Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NTP stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.75. Nam Tai Property has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $824.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.