Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of PAHC opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $985.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

