Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Snowflake by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares in the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Snowflake by 530.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,596,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,347 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $268.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.93. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $79.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.60.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total transaction of $8,024,356.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,706,584.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 703,322 shares of company stock valued at $173,081,481 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

