Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after buying an additional 2,309,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 741.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,974 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,421,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,517,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,360,000 after purchasing an additional 929,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,381,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after purchasing an additional 753,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

NYSE:EQR opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.38. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $85.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,907 shares of company stock worth $3,571,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.