Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 91.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FUTU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 101,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 764,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUTU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $111.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.90. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The business had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

