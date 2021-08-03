Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,519,713. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $530.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $468.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.88.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.