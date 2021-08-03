Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $173.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $151.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

