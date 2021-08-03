Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Announces Earnings Results

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TTWO opened at $173.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $151.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.37.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

