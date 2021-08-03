SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.32-10.72 EPS.

SBAC opened at $342.36 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $346.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 278.34 and a beta of 0.21.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.67.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

