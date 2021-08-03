Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.
EMN opened at $111.88 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.75.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.
EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.12.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.
