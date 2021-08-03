Ontrak (OTRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Ontrak has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. On average, analysts expect Ontrak to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTRK stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95. Ontrak has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $2,731,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 397,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,228 over the last ninety days. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OTRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

