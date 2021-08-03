Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. On average, analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.80.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

