Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $27,310.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00044537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00100463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00139458 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,637.37 or 1.00519263 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.62 or 0.00844533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

