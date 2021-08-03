Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,666 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,772% compared to the average volume of 58 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Shares of ETR opened at $103.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.05. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $1,619,686 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Entergy by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

