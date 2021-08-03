Expanse One Day Trading Volume Reaches $985.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Expanse has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $800,557.30 and $985.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,647.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,511.75 or 0.06499184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.02 or 0.01376622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.60 or 0.00358631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00129166 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.48 or 0.00598961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.89 or 0.00367138 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.69 or 0.00289008 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

