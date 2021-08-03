Brokerages Expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.17. Marathon Digital posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 276.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 4.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.03. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,399,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,395,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,297,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,214,000. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

