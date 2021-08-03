PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. PLBY Group has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

