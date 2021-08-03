Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:FRES opened at GBX 834 ($10.90) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.48. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRES. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.75).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

