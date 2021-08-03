Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.250-$9.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SYK stock opened at $270.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.40. Stryker has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $275.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $284.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.