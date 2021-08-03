CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 201.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

CBAY opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.38. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.19.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

