Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of HLIT opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $873.42 million, a PE ratio of -57.60, a PEG ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

