Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.
FMX stock opened at $86.25 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.12.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.
