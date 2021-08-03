WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,521,843 shares in the company, valued at $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.29. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

