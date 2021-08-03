Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives $74.01 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TBK shares. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. Analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

