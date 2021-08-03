Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

